Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (TSE:EIFGet Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Exchange Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.28.

EIF traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$56.32. 62,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.76. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$43.08 and a 52-week high of C$57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

