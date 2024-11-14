Experian (LON:EXPN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.07).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 3,702.04 ($47.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,838.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,664.48. The firm has a market cap of £33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,765.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,747 ($35.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,978.56 ($51.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,600.00%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

