Experian (LON:EXPN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.07).
Experian Stock Performance
Experian Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,600.00%.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
