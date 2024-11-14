Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 573.4% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.3 days.

Experian Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EXPGF remained flat at $50.51 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. Experian has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

