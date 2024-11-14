Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,300 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 551,300 shares. Currently, 82.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Expion360 Stock Up 2.1 %

XPON stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $68.29. Expion360 has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.27.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($26.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($27.00) by $1.00. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 176.38% and a negative net margin of 168.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Expion360 will post -30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

