Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

