Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)'s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.19 and last traded at $120.39. Approximately 2,561,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,298,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $529.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after buying an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

