EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

EZPW stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $648.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in EZCORP by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 12.7% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in EZCORP by 16.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 102,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

