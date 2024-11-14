EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in EZCORP by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 12.7% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in EZCORP by 16.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 102,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
