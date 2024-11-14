Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury Sells 249 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FICO opened at $2,348.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,985.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,669.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,006.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

