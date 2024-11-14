Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 284,932 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3,857.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,932 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 1.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $2,636,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 120.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,832. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

