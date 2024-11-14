Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $107,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 58,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 37,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $405.62. 163,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.34 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The stock has a market cap of $402.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

