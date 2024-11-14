Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Raises Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. increased its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Tenable accounts for 3.4% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Tenable worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tenable by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Tenable by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,082.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,469 shares of company stock valued at $520,276 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

