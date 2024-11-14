First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.39 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.21%. First Advantage’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. First Advantage updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.88-0.98 EPS.

First Advantage Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

