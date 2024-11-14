First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 197522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.39 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,600,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,161,000 after buying an additional 1,886,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,628,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 600.67 and a beta of 1.18.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

