First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 1,150 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 343,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1,453.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 47,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,184,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

