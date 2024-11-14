First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $262.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $196.16 and a one year high of $265.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

