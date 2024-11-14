First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $243,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 118.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 44.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $131.45 on Thursday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $75.40 and a fifty-two week high of $141.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

