First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,545 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UITB stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.1594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

