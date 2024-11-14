First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,971,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,240,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,401,000 after acquiring an additional 588,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,152,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,570,000 after acquiring an additional 204,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,524,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,498,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,569,000 after acquiring an additional 389,853 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

