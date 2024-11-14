First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 1,681 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAPR. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 35.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 28.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 1,927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period.

BATS:DAPR opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a market cap of $236.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

