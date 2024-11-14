First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,491 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 56,712 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 229.0% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 137.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 131,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 98,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 956,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 35,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.