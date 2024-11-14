First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,671,000 after purchasing an additional 302,950 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 399,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after purchasing an additional 51,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 421,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 154,517 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

