First National Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Veralto were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veralto by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,232,000 after buying an additional 553,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veralto by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,948,000 after buying an additional 200,657 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Veralto by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,814,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,746,000 after buying an additional 132,105 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,492,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $115.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.00.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,601.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,693 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

