First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Up 292.3% in October

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 292.3% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDIV. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,003,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DDIV stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.28. 15,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1823 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

