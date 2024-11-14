First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 7765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $819.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 270.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 484,672 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 632.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 427,822 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,042,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 334,209 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

