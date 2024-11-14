First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 7765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $819.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Growth Strength ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.