First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Traction Financial Partners LLC

Traction Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.1% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Traction Financial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 170.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,279. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $52.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.