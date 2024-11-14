Florin Court Capital LLP Invests $3.15 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.5% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.39 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.