Fortis Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

