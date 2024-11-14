Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $210.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $159.17 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

