Fortis Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 550,282.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after buying an additional 3,851,978 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,212 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,304,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,263,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 92,448 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,254,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65,109 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

