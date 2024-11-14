Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 2,099 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,420 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 195,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW stock opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.53 and a 52-week high of $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
