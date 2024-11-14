FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.96 and last traded at $45.91, with a volume of 190523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

FOX Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,311.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in FOX by 565.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 89.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 23,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

