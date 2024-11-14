Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) CEO Harith Rajagopalan Sells 96,517 Shares of Stock

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) CEO Harith Rajagopalan sold 96,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $238,396.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,582.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fractyl Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GUTS opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.46.
Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fractyl Health
About Fractyl Health
Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fractyl Health
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Mercer Near Rock Bottom: Is This High-Yield Play Set to Soar?
Receive News & Ratings for Fractyl Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fractyl Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.