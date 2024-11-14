Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) CEO Harith Rajagopalan Sells 96,517 Shares of Stock

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) CEO Harith Rajagopalan sold 96,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $238,396.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,582.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fractyl Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GUTS opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

Get Fractyl Health alerts:

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fractyl Health

About Fractyl Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUTS. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,911,000. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the 1st quarter worth $13,735,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Fractyl Health during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 996,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

(Get Free Report)

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fractyl Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fractyl Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.