FY2024 EPS Estimate for High Liner Foods Lowered by Analyst

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for High Liner Foods in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for High Liner Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:HLF opened at C$14.16 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$10.33 and a 1 year high of C$14.20. The stock has a market cap of C$423.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.25.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

About High Liner Foods

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.