FY2024 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Boosted by HC Wainwright

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02.
MAG Silver Price Performance
Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$20.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.15 and a 1-year high of C$25.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.66.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
