FY2024 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Boosted by HC Wainwright

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAG. Roth Capital lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.71.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$20.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.15 and a 1-year high of C$25.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.66.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

