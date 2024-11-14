FY2024 EPS Forecast for Galiano Gold Decreased by Analyst

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $369.99 million, a P/E ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Galiano Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 141.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 232,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Further Reading

