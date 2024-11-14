FY2024 EPS Forecast for Galiano Gold Decreased by Analyst

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Galiano Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $369.99 million, a P/E ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.10.
Galiano Gold Company Profile
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.
