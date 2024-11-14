FY2025 Earnings Estimate for AVDL Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVDL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 92.12%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 624.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,575,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,943,000. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,109,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

