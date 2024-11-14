FY2026 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Issued By Cormark

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.37 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 381,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,044,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

