FY2028 Earnings Forecast for Myomo Issued By HC Wainwright

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Myomo in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myomo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MYO. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Myomo from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Myomo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Myomo Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.56. Myomo has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Myomo had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 million.

Institutional Trading of Myomo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Myomo by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,645,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 665,330 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Myomo by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 217,259 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Myomo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Myomo in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myomo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

