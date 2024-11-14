Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director James C. Smith Sells 2,450 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total value of $1,358,966.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 529,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,893,869.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IT stock opened at $551.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $516.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.15 and a 12 month high of $559.00. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Gartner by 43.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 137,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,519,000 after acquiring an additional 41,323 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Gartner by 12.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

