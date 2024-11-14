Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.02 and last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 4212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
Separately, Macquarie downgraded Geely Automobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.
