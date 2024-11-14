George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Up 51.4% in October

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 216,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,280.0 days.
George Weston Price Performance
George Weston stock opened at $167.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.54. George Weston has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $167.55.
About George Weston
