George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Up 51.4% in October

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 216,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,280.0 days.

George Weston Price Performance

George Weston stock opened at $167.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.54. George Weston has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $167.55.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

