Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Geron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Geron by 32.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Geron by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Geron by 32.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

