Gildan Activewear (GIL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/1/2024 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Gildan Activewear Inc alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 23.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 96.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.