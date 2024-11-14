Gilead Sciences (GILD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $97.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

11/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/21/2024 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

10/17/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

10/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

