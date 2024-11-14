Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 51111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBTG

Global Business Travel Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.89 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Global Business Travel Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Global Business Travel Group by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.