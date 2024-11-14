Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.05. 46,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 17,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF stock. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Global X Clean Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

