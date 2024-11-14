Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCRGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the October 15th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 54,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,069. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23.

About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

