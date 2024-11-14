Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.19, with a volume of 22688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000.
About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
