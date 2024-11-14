Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $82.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $84.87.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $4,801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,318.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,850. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 230.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

