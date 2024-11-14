GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Shares Down 15.1% – What’s Next?

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was down 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

